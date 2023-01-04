Two people rescued from sumberged truck

GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged.

At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence County Roads after the truck began taking on water.

According to a social media post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Paragould Emergency Services received information from Jonesboro 911 regarding a sinking in water at the Craighead/Greene County line. Crews from both counties initially responded to the area because it was unclear which jurisdiction it was in.

Greene County deputies, Northeast Greene County Fire and EMS responded to the area and found the truck in a ditch between the Big Slough Ditch and the St. Francis River.

Sgt. Justin Jackson, who was off duty responded to the sheriff’s office to pick up a boat and headed to the scene.

Two people were seeking safety on the roof of their truck in the water.

The sheriff’s office said only 8 inches of the top of the truck was above water.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.