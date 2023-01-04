Heartland Votes

Temperatures will drop below freezing in some areas tonight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST
We are feeling more “January” temperatures today, and those are here to stay. Lows tonight will be colder too, many areas falling right below or close to the freezing mark. Thursday will shape up very similar to what we saw today, with highs in the 40s and some passing clouds. Breezy conditions will also return on Thursday. Another dry day expected on Friday, but rain chances move back in by Friday night. Scattered rain continues for Saturday, but we should dry back out on Sunday.

