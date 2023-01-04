Rendleman Orchards celebrates 150th birthday

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An orchard in southern Illinois turns 150 years old this year.

Rendleman Orchards, located near Union Co. village of Alto Pass, will celebrate 150 years of agriculture and food production for the area.

According to a release from the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau, the orchard was established by John and Isabelle Rendleman in 1873, and continues to be run by the Rendleman family; 5th generation, Wayne and Michelle Sirles.

The orchard is known for its apples and peaches, and according to the release, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, a native of Chicago, Ill. noted that Rendleman’s produce makes the trek 349 miles north to her hometown, and is enjoyed by many of Cook County’s 5.2 million residents who purchase it through supermarkets and produce stands.

“Rendleman Orchards has honored a tradition of fostering connections to the land by providing food for 150 years,” Lt. Gov. Stratton added. “Illinois is so proud that their commitment to helping feed and grow our state has built this inspiring legacy.”

Rendleman Orchards covers 850 acres, nestled in the hills of southern Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest, according to the release.

