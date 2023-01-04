Heartland Votes

Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday

Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.(ky3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri General Assembly will start back in session Wednesday for the new year. At 12:00 p.m., the 34 members of the Senate and the 163 members of the House will gather in Jefferson City to welcome new and returning members and start proceedings for 2023.

The Senate will start their session by being called to order by the Lieutenant Governor. Temporary officers are named and the roll is read. Newly-elected Senators are then sworn in. Permanent officers are elected and take an oath of office administered by the President of the Senate.

The House of Representatives is called to order by the Secretary of State and all members take the oath. After the swearing-in ceremony a temporary speaker is elected. Officers will then be nominated and chosen for the term.

For this session, many bills have already pre-filed and some may be introduced as early as today including legislation on election laws, criminal sentencing and child custody cases.

In addition, some potential bills have garnered a lot of attention from both parties including more than a dozen bills proposed that could impact the purchasing and selling of firearms in the state, both in response to recent mass shootings and in protection of 2nd Amendment rights.

Another proposed bill would allow teachers to serve as School Resource Officers, with duties that would include carrying a weapon and being authorized to detain people under certain guidelines.

Another bill would have schools use new guidelines to teach history in middle and high schools – with a focus on indigeounous history, colonization, slavery and hate crimes.

As a tradition, to start the new session, Governor Parson will join the members at his Annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to kickoff the start of the 2023 legislative session on Thursday.

