Man drops 250 pounds, plans to cycle across state: ‘Dedication over motivation’

Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and years later he has an entirely new body and lifestyle. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa man says his fitness journey started more than eight years ago and continues today.

Heath Thompson shared with KCRG that it has taken a lot of hard work at the gym to drop more than 250 pounds, but he is currently down to about 265 pounds and 32% body fat.

“I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning, even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”

However, Thompson said it’s all about a person’s mindset.

“Motivation is something that comes and goes, but being dedicated to a better, healthier version of yourself is something you can control,” Thompson said. “Dedication over motivation all day long. It is nice to have motivation, but when it fades, you still have to be dedicated to being a healthier version of yourself.”

Thompson said he hits the gym and finds other ways to stay fit by mixing up his fitness routine.

“Keeping things interesting, because as soon as you’re bored, you have to find something interesting,” he said. “I am a huge fan of photography and love to go hiking. You have to find things in the gym to keep yourself on track.”

Thompson said he sets new fitness goals every year, and this year he is working towards an unassisted pull-up.

“For active people a pull-up is nothing, but to somebody who used to weigh over 500 pounds, you never dreamed of being able to pull your body weight with just your arms,” he said.

Another goal of Thompson this year is to ride in the RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

“That is the goal,” he said. “I am going to train for the RAGBRAI 2023.”

Thompson said he wants to help others by sharing his fitness journey on social media.

“I have close to 18,000 followers. What I aspire to do is inspire,” he said. “I can’t make somebody be motivated to better themselves, but they can use my story as a tool to inspire them to make changes.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

