Jackson High School Football coach to retire

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Brent Eckley will not be returning for a 12th year as Jackson High School’s Football Head Coach.

According to the high school’s athletic department, Coach Eckley will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

During his time as head football coach at Jackson High School, Eckley achieved a 102-59 record with five state quarterfinal appearances, a state runner up finish in 2019, a state championship in 2020 and eight top ten finishes in Class five.

The 2020 team was ranked the #1 team in Missouri for all classes.

Coach Eckley was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December of 2022.

“We appreciate Coach Eckley’s time and dedication to building our football program the past 11 years and where it is today,” said Jackson High School Athletic Director John Martin in a released statement.

Jackson High School has not announced who will replace Eckley.

