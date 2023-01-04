Heartland Votes

High winds close Cave-in-Rock Ferry

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds.
By Heartland News
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST
(KFVS) - Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed temporarily due to high winds.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which connects KY 91 with IL Route 1 across the Ohio River, will be closed due to wind speeds.

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Wednesday, January 4 due to high winds.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, winds coming out of the west-southwest, 7 to 14 mph with gusts of 20 mph, caused choppy conditions when interacting with the river current.

KYTC says the duration of the ferry closure is unknown, but wind is expected to drop to about 6 mph sometime this evening. The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service may resume.

For information on the ferry’s operating status, go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry.

