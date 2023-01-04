Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly being involved in an attack of a minor, according to Action News 5 sources.

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the lawsuit on Tuesday during practice and said he would not comment.

Statement from the Shelby County DA Office about the alleged assault:

The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

We have confirmed with the family of the 17-year-old that they filed a civil lawsuit against Ja Morant back in September. All documents are sealed

The incident happened on July 26th at Morant’s house

