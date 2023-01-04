Heartland Votes

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly being involved in an attack of a minor, according to Action News 5 sources.

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the lawsuit on Tuesday during practice and said he would not comment.

Statement from the Shelby County DA Office about the alleged assault:

The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

We have confirmed with the family of the 17-year-old that they filed a civil lawsuit against Ja Morant back in September. All documents are sealed

The incident happened on July 26th at Morant’s house

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Laura Wibbenmeyer says around 10 p.m. tonight, a cold front will finally push east of the...
First Alert: Cold temps return overnight
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Former Southern Illinois Miner Ralph Santana will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team...
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
Fan of the Week: Ben Dowdy
Fan of the Week: Ben Dowdy
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 1/1/2023
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 1/1/2023