Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 5.
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 5.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 5.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

The governor will update Kentuckians on topics such as economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters. He’ll also recap his 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic...
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4.
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
A wrecked Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy squad car could be seen getting towed from the scene...
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking