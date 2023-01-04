Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 5.

The briefing will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

The governor will update Kentuckians on topics such as economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to natural disasters. He’ll also recap his 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.