First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

After several days of warm, damp and unsettled conditions, we’re going to be cooler and mostly drier over the next week or so. Today will be mostly sunny and cool, with dew points falling sharply into the 30s by afternoon. Highs today look to be right around 50 or so….with a cool westerly breeze adding a bit of wind chill. Temps overnight may drop to near freezing for the first time in 2023 year under mostly clear skies. Thursday is looking very similar.

The only real precip chances showing up anytime soon will be on Saturday, with a relatively weak low pressure area approaching from the west. Clouds and light rain look likely on Saturday, but by Sunday we should be drying out again…and at this point most of next week looks cool and dry as most of the nation’s active weather smashes into the far west.

