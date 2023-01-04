Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cooler, mostly dry pattern arrives

A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - After several days of rain and warm temperatures, we’ll see a cooler and mostly drier pattern the rest of the week and into next week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 50 degrees.

There will also be a cool westerly breeze adding a bit of a wind chill.

Temps overnight could drop to near freezing under mostly clear skies.

Thursday is looking very similar to today.

The next chance for rain arrives Saturday with a weak low pressure area approaching from the west.

Rain looks to be light and by Sunday the Heartland will be drying out.

At this time, most of next week also looks cool and dry.

