Cool and dry weather through the end of the work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies and cool temperatures this evening. Readings will be fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s which is a couple of degrees above average for this time of the year. Friday will be Partly sunny and slightly warmer with clouds increasing late. Highs will approach 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.