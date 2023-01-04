Heartland Votes

Cool and dry weather through the end of the work week.

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 1/4/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies and cool temperatures this evening. Readings will be fall through the 40s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday will be sunny and cool across the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s which is a couple of degrees above average for this time of the year. Friday will be Partly sunny and slightly warmer with clouds increasing late. Highs will approach 50 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field as the game is temporarily...
NFL announces update on Bengals-Bills game
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic...
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2.
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 1/4/23
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 1/4/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures will drop below freezing in some areas tonight
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 1/4.
First Alert noon forecast 1/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook