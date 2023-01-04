Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns this month for 2023

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is coming to Fruitland and will be held again at the Bavarian Halle by Drury Inn.

The festival lands on Jan. 19, 20, 21 this year.

Tickets will only be available at the door starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The festival lands on Jan. 19, 20, 21 this year. (Charlie Herbst)

Thursday is $10 for admission, and the show starts at 7 p.m. with gospel night, featuring:

the Gipson Family

Kentucky Just Us

“Old-Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson.”

Friday is $15 for admission, and the show starts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with

the Farnum Family from Branson, MO

the Gordons from southern Illinois

Highway 65 from Springfield, MO

Saturday is $15, and the show starts at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring:

Riverbend from Alton, Ill

the Finley River Boys

Bull Harman and Friends

A weekend pass is offered for the full festival for a rate of $30.

Visitors will also be able to make room reservations with Drury Inn at special rates for the festival.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.