Bootheel Bluegrass Festival returns this month for 2023

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival is coming to Fruitland and will be held again at the Bavarian Halle by Drury Inn.

The festival lands on Jan. 19, 20, 21 this year.

Tickets will only be available at the door starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Thursday is $10 for admission, and the show starts at 7 p.m. with gospel night, featuring:

  • the Gipson Family
  • Kentucky Just Us
  • “Old-Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson.”

Friday is $15 for admission, and the show starts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with

  • the Farnum Family from Branson, MO
  • the Gordons from southern Illinois
  • Highway 65 from Springfield, MO

Saturday is $15, and the show starts at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring:

  • Riverbend from Alton, Ill
  • the Finley River Boys
  • Bull Harman and Friends

A weekend pass is offered for the full festival for a rate of $30.

Visitors will also be able to make room reservations with Drury Inn at special rates for the festival.

