Bearded dragon becomes class pet after students write to principal

Draco Mango became the official class pet of Taylor Glueck's 4th grade class at Franklin...
Draco Mango became the official class pet of Taylor Glueck's 4th grade class at Franklin Elementary School.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri elementary class got a scaley surprise thanks to their hard work.

This Franklin Elementary School 4th grade class got to meet their teacher’s pet bearded dragon, named “Draco Mango.”

The principal originally didn’t want the lizard brought to school, but eventually changed her mind after every student in the class wrote a persuasive letter to convince her.

Their teacher said bringing the lizard in benefitted her class in more ways than just writing.

“I think it makes the writing project, it made it real. It gave them a good life experience. and then having the pet in the classroom teaches them many things about responsibility, and they can research this pet and learn about its adaptation and how it survives in the wild. Which brings in our science standards and it just becomes a lot of different things,” teacher Taylor Glueck said.

More good news, Draco Mango will now be the class pet.

