1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot.

Police say the man’s injuries were “non-life-threatening.” He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

