1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3.

This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit.

According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle hit a Pulaski County Sheriff’s squad car.

The force of the crash pushed the squad car into a third vehicle.

ISP said one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

It is not clear who was injured.

ISP said no other information is available at this time.

