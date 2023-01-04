Heartland Votes

1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car

A wrecked Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy squad car could be seen getting towed from the scene...
A wrecked Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy squad car could be seen getting towed from the scene of a crash on Route 146 in Union County on Tuesday night.(Source: cNews/Terry L. Fee)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3.

This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit.

According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle hit a Pulaski County Sheriff’s squad car.

The force of the crash pushed the squad car into a third vehicle.

ISP said one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

It is not clear who was injured.

ISP said no other information is available at this time.

