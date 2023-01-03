Heartland Votes

Structure fire blocks road in Marshall County, Ky.

KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora.
KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are battling an early morning structure fire in the Aurora, Kentucky area on Tuesday, January 3.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire is blocking U.S. 68, near the intersection with Union Ridge Road.

This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway.

U.S. 68 is expected to be blocked through 6:30 a.m.

Drivers can detour around the fire by taking KY 402/Aurora Highway, U.S. 641 and KY 408/Egners Ferry Road.

