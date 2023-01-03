Small steps will help you stick with your New Year’s resolution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new year means New Year’s resolutions.

Some Heartland residents are hoping they’re able to pull through and achieve their goals.

“It takes a lot of courage, a lot of patience, and a lot of determination,” William Brake said.

His New Year’s resolution is to focus on positive thoughts and spreading kindness.

Misty Dobbs has a similar goal for 2023, be happy at all costs.

“It’s hard sometimes it really is, but we keep on track,” Dobbs said.

One of the most popular resolutions every year is to be healthier.

Travis Monroe said he wants to get healthy for multiple reasons.

“Try to help me with my diabetes, try to get it to where I don’t have to take medicine, and try to get gastric bypass surgery if I can qualify for it,” Monroe said.

Other people have a more pessimistic view of setting a goal for the start of a new year.

Scott City resident, Dave Dorn, is one of those people.

“I’ve never made one,” Dorn said. “Waste of time, nobody ever keeps them.”

Psychologist Shawn Guiling said the reason many people fail to stay with their resolutions is because many times it can include a lifestyle change, which can be a lot of pressure to put on yourself.

“That this is now something you have to change or not, and if you don’t then you’re some sort of failure,” Guiling said.

He said the key is setting small goals, and not quitting if you make a wrong step.

“Okay I’m gonna make this one little change that’ll start a bigger change, and a bigger change, but you do just one step at a time,” Guiling said.

Monroe said the biggest help in achieving his goals has always been his wife.

“No matter if it’s losing weight, having a job, family, you have to have that support system,” Monroe said.

“Most people make resolutions and they’re gone in the first month, so I think not making it too large, baby steps at a time to make changes,” Brake said.

According to the National Day Calendar, January 17 is Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day because most people have given up by then.

