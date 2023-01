CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A piece of sheet metal that blew into some power lines caused a brief power outage in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.

It happened on N. Middle and Bellevue.

Ameren confirmed that as of 3 p.m. only one customer was without power. Earlier, around 480 were without power.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.