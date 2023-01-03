Road reopens after box truck overturns on Rte. 121 North in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State Route 121 North reopened after a box truck overturned on Tuesday morning, January 3.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene, just north of Dowdy Road, around 6:20 a.m.

They say the driver of the box truck, 62-year-old Douglas Bates of Cape Girardeau, was not injured in the crash but could not get out of the vehicle.

The Mayfield Fire Department responded to the scene and helped him get out.

Because the box truck was on its passenger side and its cargo was spilled, KY 121 North was closed for about 4 hours while crews worked to clean up.

