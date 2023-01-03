Heartland Votes

Rent One Park to announce new staff members

Rent One Park organizers say they will be introducing new, key staff members who will be in charge of leading the Prospect League Team for the inaugural 2023 baseball season.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The leaders of the new Prospect League team in Marion, Illinois are set to be announced on Tuesday, January 3.

Rent One Park organizers say they will be introducing new, key staff members who will be in charge of leading the new team for its inaugural 2023 baseball season.

It’s not clear if there will be any other announcements made at the meeting set for 11 a.m., but Rent One said they would reveal the teams name in early 2023.

Rent One ended voting on a new name on December 31.

The public could choose from the following five names: Angry Beavers, Fungi, Monkey Rats, Swamp Foxes or Thrillbillies.

Stay with Heartland News for updates on these announcements.

