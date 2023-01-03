Heartland Votes

NFL announces update on postponed Bengals-Bills game

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The postponed Bengals and Bills game will not be resumed this week, according to an NFL statement.

As for the possible resumption of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said no decision has been made if it will be played at a later date.

The statement from the NFL says no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule when Cincinnati plays the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Bengals and Bills were declared a no-contest, NFL Reporter Albert Breer laid out how the playoff picture would fall in the AFC.

