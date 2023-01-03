Heartland Votes

MDC Eagle Days to land in February

Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.
Bald Eagles in Gibson Co.(Jeff Helfrich)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Bald eagles are center stage for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s February plans.

They will be holding MDC Eagle Days in Puxico.

It’s all taking place at the Puxico Activity Center, with programs at at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Attendees will experience indoor live bald eagle shows from our friends at the World Bird Sanctuary,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock.

There will be opportunities to spot bald eagles in the wild with help from volunteers and spotting scopes in these locations:

  • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Duck Creek Conservation Area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are invited to the MDC Eagle Days event, and no registration is necessary.

Attendance will be limited to 400, so you’re encouraged to arrive early.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms as a cold front approaches from...
First Alert: Another round of storms possible this afternoon
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

Latest News

Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general during a ceremony in the...
Andrew Bailey sworn in as new Missouri AG
Governor Andy Beshear will deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday evening,...
Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday
A Cape Girardeau man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was walking.
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking
Ameren confirmed a piece of sheet metal that blew into some power lines caused a brief power...
Sheet metal on power lines causes brief power outage in Cape Girardeau