MDC Eagle Days to land in February

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Bald eagles are center stage for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s February plans.

They will be holding MDC Eagle Days in Puxico.

It’s all taking place at the Puxico Activity Center, with programs at at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Attendees will experience indoor live bald eagle shows from our friends at the World Bird Sanctuary,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock.

There will be opportunities to spot bald eagles in the wild with help from volunteers and spotting scopes in these locations:

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Duck Creek Conservation Area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages are invited to the MDC Eagle Days event, and no registration is necessary.

Attendance will be limited to 400, so you’re encouraged to arrive early.

