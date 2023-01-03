KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1

(KFVS) - Reports of water over the road in different locations have been coming in, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is responding.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, there were reports of situations in Livingston County and McCracken County.

Livingston County

KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road

KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd

U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted in several locations near Livingston County High School

McCracken County

U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road

U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Closed at KY 1014/Houser Rd

KY 1014/Houser Road at KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd closed at KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road

KY 348/Hardmoney Road at the McCracken-Graves County Line

KY 1255/Bonds Road at the 1 to 2mm between KY 994 and KY 450/Oaks Rd

