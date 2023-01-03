Heartland Votes

KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, there were reports of situations in Livingston County and McCracken County.(Johnson County Kansas)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Reports of water over the road in different locations have been coming in, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is responding.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, there were reports of situations in Livingston County and McCracken County.

Livingston County

  • KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road
  • KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd
  • U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted in several locations near Livingston County High School

McCracken County

  • U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road
  • U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
  • KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Closed at KY 1014/Houser Rd
  • KY 1014/Houser Road at KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd
  • KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd closed at KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road
  • KY 348/Hardmoney Road at the McCracken-Graves County Line
  • KY 1255/Bonds Road at the 1 to 2mm between KY 994 and KY 450/Oaks Rd

