KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Reports of water over the road in different locations have been coming in, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is responding.
As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, there were reports of situations in Livingston County and McCracken County.
Livingston County
- KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road
- KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd
- U.S. 60 has Water Over Road signs posted in several locations near Livingston County High School
McCracken County
- U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road
- U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd Closed at KY 1014/Houser Rd
- KY 1014/Houser Road at KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd closed at KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road
- KY 348/Hardmoney Road at the McCracken-Graves County Line
- KY 1255/Bonds Road at the 1 to 2mm between KY 994 and KY 450/Oaks Rd
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.