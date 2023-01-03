Heartland Votes

Kentucky lawmakers begin 2023 session Tuesday

(WKYT)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky state lawmakers return to Frankfort Tuesday for the start of the new legislative session.

Lawmakers meet every year, but the sessions are shorter on the odd years. They won’t deal with the budget this time around but there’s still a lot to get through.

We spoke with two lawmakers ahead of the session, one from each party. They both agree that the juvenile justice system needs to be a top priority this year.

WAVE has done stories looking into riots, sexual abuse, and overcrowding at youth detention facilities. Lawmakers have even hosted hearings with leaders on the topic.

Republican Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Democratic Rep. Keturah Herron want to address these right away.

“It’s what I hear most about recently,” Sen. Adams said. “The crime and violence has gotten out of control in particular in Louisville and it’s bubbling over into other counties.”

“We’ve seen the issues that we’ve seen here in Jefferson County but I think we have a larger issue across the state,” Rep. Herron said. “We know that Governor Beshear has made some changes to how we’re housing young people but I think we have to do a deeper dive.”

One issue that the two parties do not agree on is abortion.

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have prevented the state from protecting abortion rights last November. The issue is also tied up in a state supreme court case.

Sen. Adams said her party is waiting for that case to wrap up before they make a decision about how to handle the issue in the General Assembly.

Both lawmakers agree that medical marijuana should be a major topic this year.

“It’s an issue that’s evolving particularly in the Senate,” Sen. Adams said. “The House has passed it several times and it’s evolving. We had a really robust conversation during our senate caucus retreat. I think that we can expect definitely some conversation, some movement on that front.”

She said after some hesitation, she’s supported medical marijuana for the last several years.

“Constituents across the state support legalizing medical marijuana and then we also are going to be looking at expanding or putting in place sports betting,” Rep. Herron said. “That’s another large issue that folks are saying they want in Kentucky.”

Lawmakers will meet through the week but will not return until February. They have a total of 30 meeting days to get their work done.

