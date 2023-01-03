Heartland river levels on the rise

(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 10.2 feet on Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

This is at the Cape Girardeau gage.

NWS expects the Mississippi River to continue to rise throughout the week before reaching its predicted crest at 10.2 feet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Ohio River is also projected to rise throughout the week.

At the Paducah gage, the Oho River jumped nearly 2 feet since Monday morning to 17.11 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

NWS predicts the Ohio to crest at at 21.8 feet at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Ohio River is projected to crest at 21.8 feet on Monday, Jan. 9 (Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

