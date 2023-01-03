Heartland Votes

Heartland river levels on the rise

Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week.
Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Both the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers could rise several feet after rainfall this week.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to jump a little more than one foot since Monday morning to 8.49 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to crest...
According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 10.2 feet on Tuesday, Jan. 10.(Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

This is at the Cape Girardeau gage.

NWS expects the Mississippi River to continue to rise throughout the week before reaching its predicted crest at 10.2 feet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Ohio River is also projected to rise throughout the week.

At the Paducah gage, the Oho River jumped nearly 2 feet since Monday morning to 17.11 feet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

NWS predicts the Ohio to crest at at 21.8 feet at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Ohio River is projected to crest at 21.8...
According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, the Ohio River is projected to crest at 21.8 feet on Monday, Jan. 9(Source: National Weather Service-Paducah)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms as a cold front approaches from...
First Alert: Another round of storms possible this afternoon
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Gov. Parson denies clemency for transgender inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Rent One Park organizers say they will be introducing new, key staff members who will be in...
Rent One Park to announce new staff members
Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3.
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire