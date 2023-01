MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year.

According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten.

He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.

