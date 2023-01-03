Heartland Votes

German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home

Emmerson, a 4-month-old German Shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A German shepherd puppy with special needs is looking for her forever home.

Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue shelter in Lexington, Kentucky, is used to taking in animals with special needs.

Emmerson, a 4-month-old German shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints.

Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer said when Emmerson arrived at the shelter, staff noticed she was a very special pup right away.

“She so much wanted to live and was not allowing her disability to hinder her in any way,” Spreitzer said.

Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, but that’s not stopping her. She uses a custom wheelchair to get around.

The puppy has been in a foster home, but now she is ready to find her forever home.

“There are very special people out there that love these types of animals and want them to live out their life,” Spreitzer said. “It’s very rewarding. She is so smart that she can become something very special.”

Emmerson, when fully grown, could weigh up to 80 pounds. The shelter is asking potential owners to take her size into consideration, as she will need help being lifted in and out of her wheelchair.

If you are interested in adopting Emmerson, fill out an online application form here, or contact the shelter at info@paws4thecause.com or 859-619-9190.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms as a cold front approaches from...
First Alert: Another round of storms possible this afternoon
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in...
Santana named as manager of new Prospect League baseball team in Marion, Ill.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support
According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents...
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa...
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home