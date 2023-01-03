Heartland Votes

Flash flooding in Campbell turns roads into rivers

Roads became rivers in Campbell after heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Roads became rivers in Campbell after heavy rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
By Jim Eftink
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout the Heartland Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page show streets became more like rivers as heavy rain pounded the Bootheel.

In one neighborhood, water rose to the bumpers of vehicles.

Water could be seen up to the bumpers of vehicles in Campbell, Mo.
Water could be seen up to the bumpers of vehicles in Campbell, Mo.(Source: Campbell Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

Flooding was even worse to the south of Campbell.

Evacuations took place in both Piggott and Paragould, Arkansas due to flooding.

Clay County Sheriff’s Dispatch says safe rooms were opened at Piggott High School, the Fire Department and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

In Paragould, firefighters used boats to rescue people from flooded homes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Flash flooding is a concern this morning because storms dumped anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this morning because of flash flooding threat
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora.
Structure fire blocks road in Marshall County, Ky.
Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that Route 3 south is closed from the intersection of...
Crash closes Route 3 in Union County, drivers diverted
Levels rose by ten feet over a few days in the Wichita River and more rain is expected in our...
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads