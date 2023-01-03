Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outllook

Rain pushes out this morning then breezy and very mild....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will push east of the region this morning, although there is a slight chance of redevelopment at some point later today as a trailing cold front approaches. Otherwise it will be a breezy and unusually warm day, with near-record highs possible near 70 degrees especially in those areas that get some sun. Dew points/humidity should drop a bit today as winds become southwesterly. By tonight we’ll get into cooler west winds again…and the forecast for the next few days will be mainly cool and dry.

The only significant precipitation potential over the next few days is a weak system that looks to move through Friday night into Saturday with modest rain chances. Otherwise, temperatures for the next several days will be near or a bit above average for early January, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and lows in the 20s and 30s.

