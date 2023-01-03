Evacuations underway due to flooded roads

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continues throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community are being evacuated.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341.

Dispatch explained several safe rooms have been opened as a result:

Piggott High School – 533 East Main Street

Piggott Fire Department – 363 West Jackson Street

Emmanuel Baptist Church – 829 East North Street

The sheriff’s office also explained there is flooding in Pollard, east of Piggott, but there have been no evacuations ordered at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

