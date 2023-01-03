East Prairie without water after issue at water treatment facility

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of East Prairie is without power after an issue at the water treatment facility on Tuesday, January 3.

According to a release from the city, crews identified the issue and repairs are underway.

They said they hope to have water late on Tuesday afternoon or early evening, as long as there are no other issues once the part is replaced.

The city is currently under a mandatory boil water order until further notice.

