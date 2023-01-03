Heartland Votes

Drier and cooler air moves in for the next few days

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is still a small chance for a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms this evening, but the chance looks low. Around 10PM tonight, a cold front will finally push east of the Heartland and drier and cooler weather will continue to push into the area overnight. By time you wake up on Wednesday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower/mid 40s. Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday, but breezy conditions return too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s across most of the area. Dry weather is expected until late Friday night into Saturday, by then we will be tracking light scattered rain.

