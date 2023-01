UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are responding to a crash on Route 3 south in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that Route 3 south is closed from the intersection of Route 3 and 146.

Traffic is being diverted through Refuge Road.

Drivers are otherwise advised to seek an alternate route.

