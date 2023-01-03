Heartland Votes

Cars partially submerged due to flooding on I-55

Flash Flood I-55
Flash Flood I-55(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore Avenue is under a flash flood.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged.

This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.

If you are traveling from West Memphis into downtown you will be met with traffic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Flash flooding is a concern this morning because storms dumped anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this morning because of flash flooding threat
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.
Fire blocks portion of U.S. 68 in Marshall County
Fire blocks portion of U.S. 68 in Marshall County
The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that Route 3 south is closed from the intersection of...
Crash closes Route 3 in Union County, drivers diverted
Multiple crews responded to a crash involving hazmat materials on I-55 near Miner during the...
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material