Cars partially submerged due to flooding on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore Avenue is under a flash flood.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged.

This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.

If you are traveling from West Memphis into downtown you will be met with traffic.

