Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman while she was walking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man is accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was walking.

John Joseph Oliver, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.

According to court documents, the woman was walking north on S. Silver Springs Road near Themis Street on Thursday, December 29, when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pulled up beside her and stopped.

She said a man, later identified as Oliver, asked her if she was ok and needed a ride. She told him she was fine and said she acted like she was on the phone so he wouldn’t continue to talk to her.

She told investigators the truck continued north on S. Silver Springs Road and turned west on Boxwood Dr.

She said she believed he was gone and continued walking, turning onto Boxwood Dr., when she saw that the truck was parked on the right side of the street.

According to court documents, the woman said she crossed to the other side of the street to avoid walking by it, but the man rolled down his window and called out to her.

The woman told investigators the man offered her $20 to get into the vehicle with him. She said she declined and he asked her if he could show her something. That’s Oliver allegedly exposed himself to her.

The woman said she ran home.

Investigators say during a lineup, the woman identified Oliver as the suspect.

While talking to Oliver, investigators say he told them he was in Cape Girardeau around 10 a.m. on December 29.

When asked why someone would accused him of flashing them, Oliver told investigators it was probably a woman he “flipped off” near Themis Street.

