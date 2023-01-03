Heartland Votes

Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Heather Poltrock, Hannah Borchert and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Wisconsin shot and killed a 22-year-old who followed him home from a business and stabbed him, officials said.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the 79-year-old called 911 for help.

Deputies said the younger man assaulted and stabbed the victim as he exited his vehicle inside his garage. The victim had a gun on him, and he fired one round that struck the suspect before the gun was wrestled away from the victim.

Officials said the gunshot struck the suspect in the chest, and he died while attempting to flee the scene.

The 79-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to call 911.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. Authorities have not released their identities.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion. Deputies said they believe the suspect followed the 79-year-old man home from a business.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms as a cold front approaches from...
First Alert: Another round of storms possible this afternoon
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

Latest News

Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
The 118th Congress, the most diverse in history, was seated Tuesday, as legislators prepare to...
Historic new Congress: What to know, why it matters
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in New York
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power