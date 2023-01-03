AG Daniel Cameron enters Ky. governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - One of the state’s top leaders has entered the race for the governor’s office.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Tuesday, January 3 he submitted the required paperwork to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I am grateful to all my family and friends who are with me today as we officially launch this campaign for Governor,” Cameron said in a news release. “Our campaign is about offering Kentucky bold, conservative leadership that reflects the shared values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties. As Attorney General, I’ve stood for those values, and I will do so as Governor.”

If the Republican can secure his party’s nomination, he would take on Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election.

Beshear filed his paperwork for reelection in December.

If elected, Cameron would be the first black governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

