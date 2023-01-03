Heartland Votes

AG Daniel Cameron enters Ky. governor’s race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Tuesday, January 3 he submitted the...
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Tuesday, January 3 he submitted the required paperwork to the Secretary of State’s Office.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - One of the state’s top leaders has entered the race for the governor’s office.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Tuesday, January 3 he submitted the required paperwork to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I am grateful to all my family and friends who are with me today as we officially launch this campaign for Governor,” Cameron said in a news release. “Our campaign is about offering Kentucky bold, conservative leadership that reflects the shared values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties. As Attorney General, I’ve stood for those values, and I will do so as Governor.”

If the Republican can secure his party’s nomination, he would take on Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election.

Beshear filed his paperwork for reelection in December.

If elected, Cameron would be the first black governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 risk for severe storms as a cold front approaches from...
First Alert: Another round of storms possible this afternoon
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic...
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
Former Southern Illinois Miner Ralph Santana will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team...
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
Former Miner Ralph Santana will manage the new Prospect League baseball team in Marion, Ill.
Former Miner Ralph Santana to manage new Marion baseball team
According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents...
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023