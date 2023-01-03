2 charged in Collinsville teen’s New Year’s Day murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been issued after a man was shot and killed in Collinsville Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was shot while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they received the call for a shooting around 2:10 p.m. De-Santiago was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate. About 25 investigators were working on the case, according to the Major Case Squad.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Albert Campos, 18, and Matias L. Herrera, 26, both of Collinsville were each charged with first-degree murder.

According to investigators, Herrera drove Campos to Princeton Avenue. Once they arrived, Campos allegedly went to a nearby residence and fired several gunshots toward a home and vehicles. Campos then reportedly approached De-Santiago as he was sitting in a car and fired his gun several times.

