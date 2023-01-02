SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT

Heartland Votes

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Please make sure to have a way to get warnings AND make sure those warnings can wake you up. The threat of severe weather will unfold this evening and continue through the overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Flash flooding will also become a concern overnight as very heavy rain is expected, especially through the southern half of the Heartland. All of the Heartland is under a Flood Watch. It will stay mild and windy overnight too, with lows hanging in the 50s and 50s. One more mild day expected on Tuesday, with highs in the 60s. There is a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, then much of the late morning and afternoon hours will be dry.

