Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location

According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim shifts, even ones at a different location.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim shifts, even ones at a different location.

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt said in the release. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”

The store says Flexforce is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. They said those using it will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks employees.

In addition to the St. Louis metropolitan stores, Schnucks now offers the Flexforce employment option in the following areas:

Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau
  • Sullivan
  • Union

Illinois

  • Alton
  • Belleville
  • Bethalto
  • Bloomington
  • Cahokia
  • Centralia
  • Champaign
  • Cherry Valley
  • Collinsville
  • Columbia
  • DeKalb
  • Edwardsville
  • Fairview Heights
  • Godfrey
  • Granite City
  • Loves Park
  • Mahomet
  • Normal
  • O’Fallon
  • Rockford
  • Roscoe
  • Savoy
  • Swansea
  • Urbana
  • Waterloo
  • Wood River

Indiana

  • Evansville
  • Newburgh

