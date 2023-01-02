Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau.

According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim shifts, even ones at a different location.

“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt said in the release. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”

The store says Flexforce is currently reserved for those at least 18 years old. They said those using it will receive the same benefits and perks as traditional Schnucks employees.

In addition to the St. Louis metropolitan stores, Schnucks now offers the Flexforce employment option in the following areas:

Missouri

Cape Girardeau

Sullivan

Union

Illinois

Alton

Belleville

Bethalto

Bloomington

Cahokia

Centralia

Champaign

Cherry Valley

Collinsville

Columbia

DeKalb

Edwardsville

Fairview Heights

Godfrey

Granite City

Loves Park

Mahomet

Normal

O’Fallon

Rockford

Roscoe

Savoy

Swansea

Urbana

Waterloo

Wood River

Indiana

Evansville

Newburgh

