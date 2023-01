POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year.

According to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, first-time parents Kim and Kalob welcomed Violet Zuri at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.