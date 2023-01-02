Heartland Votes

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida

Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he shot at a trooper in Carter County on Sunday, Dec. 18.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release, a trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.

After a short chase, they said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out, and shot at the trooper.

The patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
A second round of storms will be expected with a trough around midnight through the early...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for this morning because of the threat of severe storms, isolated tornado
Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day.
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated that Route 3 south is closed from the intersection of...
Crash closes Route 3 in Union County, drivers diverted
Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on various drug charges.
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
Governor Andy Beshear will give the State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth Wed.
According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and...
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location