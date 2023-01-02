Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday.

On 12/30/22, a deceased male, identified as Christopher Storlie was located by Tribal Police Officers at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, near Hollywood, FL. Preliminary information indicates the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/XuR9El1vtW pic.twitter.com/x0MpuEpq8f — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) January 2, 2023

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release, a trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.

After a short chase, they said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out, and shot at the trooper.

The patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured.

