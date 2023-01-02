Heartland Votes

Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes...
His parents are Morgan and Dalton Nelson of Hardin, Ky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023.

Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

He’s Morgan and Dalton Nelson’s first baby. They live in Hardin, Ky.

