Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023.

Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.

He’s Morgan and Dalton Nelson’s first baby. They live in Hardin, Ky.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.