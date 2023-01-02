Heartland Votes

Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis.

She was best known as one of the members in Three 6 Mafia as the group put out multiple albums through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul posted a tribute to her on his Instagram.

The circumstances around her death are unknown.

Fellow Three 6 Mafia member Mr. Del spoke to Action News 5′s Kelli Cook about his friend’s death.

He says she lived in LA now, but kept extending her stay in Memphis because there was so many people she wanted to see.

He notes that she was working on a new album that was going to be called The Boo-Print.

“It’s just a major loss, major loss for us, a major loss for Memphis, for hip-hop,” he said.

Gangsta Boo’s former manager Artemis “Peppa” Williams says her death comes at a surprise as less than 24 hours ago she performed at Railgarten in Memphis with 8 Ball and MJG.

Williams received the news when he got a text from DJ Paul while he was on the way to lunch.

“And while I’m walking in the lobby, I looked at the left and 8 Ball was sitting at the bar and he was like, ‘you know Pepper, have you heard the news? Is it true or not?’” he said.

Police have not yet confirmed her death, but MPD say 2:18 pm, officers responded to responded to a man down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road. A woman was pronounced dead there at the scene.

Sources close the family says this call involved the rapper.

The Memphis rapper leaves behind a lasting legacy, performing with music legend such as T.I., OutKast, Gucci Mane and many others.

“They are truly living legends, as well as Gangsta Boo, so she’s most definitely labeled as the queen as hip-hop from Memphis,” Williams said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45...
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

According to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, first-time parents Kim and Kalob welcomed...
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2023
Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes...
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
Graves County deputies are looking for a woman accused of robbing a Dollar General store.
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3.
New Missouri AG to be sworn into office Tuesday
A 2 year old Portageville girl is still on her journey for a multi-organ transplant only done...
Heartland 2-year-old prepares for multi-organ transplant