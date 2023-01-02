Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant.

Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, around 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 for a disturbance.

During the investigation, a search warrant was issued. While serving it at the home, deputies recovered more than 4,000 Ecstasy pills, more than 3,000 Xanax pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

They said a large amount of cash, plastic bags, a vacuum sealer, rubber bands and a money counter were also found in the home.

Cavette was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center. He was then transported to an out-of-county detention facility.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.