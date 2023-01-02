Heartland Votes

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on various drug charges.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant.

Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, around 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, January 1 for a disturbance.

During the investigation, a search warrant was issued. While serving it at the home, deputies recovered more than 4,000 Ecstasy pills, more than 3,000 Xanax pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.

They said a large amount of cash, plastic bags, a vacuum sealer, rubber bands and a money counter were also found in the home.

Cavette was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center. He was then transported to an out-of-county detention facility.

