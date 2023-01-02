First Alert: Tracking severe weather tonight into tomorrow

(KFVS) - We’ll see unusually warm and potentially severe weather over the next couple of days.

Brian Alworth says a strong upper system coming out of the Rockies will keep our weather very mild and humid, but also produce periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with flash flooding.

Highs today and Tuesday will be in the 65 to 70 range, with overnight temps staying mainly above 60.

Much of our region is outlooked for a level 3 risk of severe weather for today and overnight.

Behind a Tuesday evening cold front, the pattern will turn cooler and much quieter and drier.

Temps look to be near or a bit above average for the second half of the week into the weekend, with no major weather systems currently in the forecast.

Highs looks to be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

