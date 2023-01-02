Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking severe weather tonight into tomorrow

Your First Alert morning forecast on 1/2.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ll see unusually warm and potentially severe weather over the next couple of days.

Brian Alworth says a strong upper system coming out of the Rockies will keep our weather very mild and humid, but also produce periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with flash flooding.

Highs today and Tuesday will be in the 65 to 70 range, with overnight temps staying mainly above 60.

Much of our region is outlooked for a level 3 risk of severe weather for today and overnight.

Behind a Tuesday evening cold front, the pattern will turn cooler and much quieter and drier.

Temps look to be near or a bit above average for the second half of the week into the weekend, with no major weather systems currently in the forecast.

Highs looks to be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45...
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Foggy conditions this morning could lead to a few showers this afternoon.
First Alert: Tracking thunderstorms tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting 2023 with foggy conditions and warm temperatures
For tomorrow, we are going to see some scattered showers throughout the day with temps in the...
First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s