Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Warm and potentially stormy start to the week.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An unusually warm and potentially severe weather pattern will be affecting our area for the next couple of days.  A strong upper system coming out of the Rockies will keep our weather very mild and humid, but also produce periods of showers and thunderstorms.  Severe thunderstorms will be possible especially Monday night into Tuesday.  Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with flash flooding.   Highs today and Tuesday will be in the 65 to 70 range, with overnight temps staying mainly above 60.   SPC has a level 3/enhanced risk of severe for much of our region for today and overnight.

Behind a Tuesday evening cold front, the pattern will turn cooler and much quieter and drier.  Temps look to be near or a bit above average for the second half of the week into the weekend, with no major weather systems currently in the forecast.   Highs looks to be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Wesley Brown, 60, is described as 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds with white hair...
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45...
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Jeremiah Green with Modest Mouse performs at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park on...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/1/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/1/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/1/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/1/2023
Your First Alert morning forecast on 1/1.
First Alert morning forecast 1/1
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting 2023 with foggy conditions and warm temperatures