Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.

They say the suspect left the store on foot, but they believe she may have had a vehicle parked nearby.

Anyone with information on the robbery and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

