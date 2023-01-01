Heartland Votes

Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.

They say the suspect left the store on foot, but they believe she may have had a vehicle parked nearby.

Anyone with information on the robbery and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

