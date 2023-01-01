Heartland Votes

Starting 2023 with foggy conditions and warm temperatures

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy New Year heartland! I hope everyone is excited for the new year.

As you get out and about on the roads this morning expect to see foggy conditions and temp in the upper 40′s to low 50′s. The possibility of a few showers around noon but clear sky’s by the evening hours.

Dry condition wont stay long as we will see scattered showers enter the heartland early Monday morning bringing heavy rain and thunderstorm around 7pm. We will see strong winds Monday with these thunderstorms but temps making their way into the upper 60′s.

